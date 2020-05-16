VALDOSTA — No additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lowndes County Saturday afternoon, according to the 1 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county rests at 202 cases of the coronavirus, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 2,886 COVID-19 tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Saturday update of the district COVID-19 website
Coronavirus tests performed by the district have nearly quadrupled during the past three weeks, according to the district website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Thirty-six Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating six confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Saturday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 57 COVID-19 patients and had five patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fourteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
