VALDOSTA – Six-hundred-and-forty-nine Lowndes High School seniors walked across the stage Saturday at Martin Stadium.
It marked the first graduating class with new Superintendent Shawn Haralson at the helm of Lowndes County Schools. Haralson challenged the seniors wholeheartedly pursue to whichever path their lives took them.
Valedictorian DeLanie Roberts applauded her classmates, teachers and the Lowndes High administration for committing to their education as this class spent the majority of their four years dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic and navigating campus renovation.
“Today, we celebrate everything we’ve ever learned. Every milestone we’ve achieved, every challenge, every test and every day has served as a lesson for us all. We’ve grown up all these years changing together, growing together and learning together. And now, we’re going to learn apart but we have such a strong foundation in each other and our years at LHS,” she said.
“When we entered high school freshman year, a new era of learning for us all began. We learned our way around the confusing halls of LHS – which have only grown more confusing in our time here. Unfortunately, lots of our learning that year was interrupted by a virus that shall not be named. But I feel like we made a strong comeback sophomore year, when most of us started learning how to drive – terrorizing our parents – at least if you’re anything like me. They still haven’t gotten over that curb I hit.
"I believe that after all of this, we truly started learning about ourselves and each other. We became a class. The Class of 2023. We learned how to show up for each other, how to have fun, how to celebrate and how to make some of the best memories. And we learned all of this from all of our previous awkward moments and missteps and quirks and everything in between. And we’re still learning today.”
Roberts said just because their primary education is over, doesn’t mean this is their last day of learning. Whether they’re off to college, technical school, the military, or entering the workforce, or still figuring their life paths out, they will all continue to learn and be thrust into situations where the only option is to buckle down and learn.
"Henry Ford once said that 'the only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.' Learning often involves failure but it always leads to success. It may take several attempts, more than we’d like it to at times, but eventually, we will learn enough in any situation to succeed. So, learn what doesn’t work from the failures and mistakes but don’t forget to learn just as much from each other, as we have done these last four years,” she said.
“If you want to be the best military officer, college student, employee, engineer, teacher, CEO or person you want to be? Learn every single thing you can. The lessons are going to get tougher but it’s the toughest things in life that shape us most. Learn it the easy way, or even the hard way if you have to, but wherever you are and whatever you do, keep learning.”
Principal LeAnne McCall announced the class achievements before giving them their diplomas, which includes the class earning a total scholarship amount in excess of $11 million as well as the top 10 honor graduates pursuing their education at schools such as the Georgia Institute of Technology, John Hopkins University, University of Georgia and University of Mississippi.
Four students were noted for pursuing a career in the military:
Steven Ruepp, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Frank Ruepp, United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York.
Mitchell Drain, Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont.
Collin Sebastianelli, Valley Forge Military College, Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Haralson instructed the graduating class to switch their tassels from right to left after he distributed the diplomas. At that point, they were recognized as Lowndes High School graduates.
