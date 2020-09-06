VALDOSTA — Lowndes County COVID-19 deaths returned to 72 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
Friday, the GDPH reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths for Lowndes County residents; Saturday, the state changed the number to 71; Sunday, the GDPH, again, reported 72 deaths.
The GDPH has reported COVID-19 discrepancies in the past, attributing the miscounts to human error, such as placing a resident of one county in the data for another county.
Lowndes County neared 3,600 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County reported 3,594 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report. A jump of eight cases since Saturday.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 30 COVID-19 patients Sunday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 594 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic – and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 126 patients have died from the virus as of Sunday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
