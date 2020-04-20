VALDOSTA – Valdosta is now at 97 cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday.
This is an increase from the 95 reported in the Sunday evening report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes still holds at three deaths due to the virus, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
