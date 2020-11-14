VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported two COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, increasing the local death toll to 93 Lowndes County residents, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 4,796 cases since the start of the pandemic, 23 more from Friday, the report read.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report shows the hospital is taking care of 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Nov. 14.
No patients are waiting for results, the report read, and 801 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 160 patient deaths since the start of the pandemic, one more from Friday.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
