VALDOSTA — Lowndes County's COVID-19 cases are up to 174, according to the noon Friday update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county number increased by two cases from the 7 p.m. Thursday update, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Thirty-one Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating seven confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Friday 12:30 p.m. daily report.
The hospital had discharged 51 COVID-19 patients and had 14 patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fourteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
This is the first SGMC death due to COVID-19 since April 23.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 12:59 p.m. May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.