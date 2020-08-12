VALDOSTA — Three more Lowndes County residents have succumbed to COVID-19.
Forty-eight people have died from COVID-19 in Lowndes Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 78 patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Lowndes added 44 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the GDPH report.
The county has reported 3,273 cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
After hovering at about 70 coronavirus patients for three weeks, South Georgia Medical Center continues to see a decline in COVID-19 patients during the past week. The hospital reported treating 53 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, according to its daily report.
So far, 153 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 22,262 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Wednesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 482 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
