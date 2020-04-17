VALDOSTA – Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lowndes County Friday evening, according to the 7 p.m. Friday update of Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county now sits at 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, per report.
Lowndes has had three deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the report.
In Brooks County, three new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the South Health District. An 88-year-old woman who was hospitalized and two people, a 92-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, who had not been hospitalized, were confirmed dead, according to two district statements. All three had underlying medical conditions.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of another resident of our district,” said Dr. William R. Grow, district health director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this individual’s family and loved ones at this time.”
The district announced that 15 people have died from the coronavirus in its region as of 3:46 p.m. Friday.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
