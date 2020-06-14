VALDOSTA – Lowndes added six COVID-19 cases Sunday – a day after the county's highest jump in a 24-hour period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county has had 624 coronavirus cases, according to the report.
In the past week, 183 cases of the virus were confirmed, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Case numbers in the county have doubled in two weeks, which South Health District Director Dr. William Grow attributed to increased testing and fewer people following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 7,306 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Sunday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Sixty-one Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Sunday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 96 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
