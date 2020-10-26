VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added six more COVID-19 cases and South Georgia Medical Center reports two deaths Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and SGMC daily status report respectively.
Lowndes reports 4,451 cases with 214 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll to be at 85.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 25 COVID-19 patients Monday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 737 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 26.
SGMC reports 153 patient deaths, two more since Friday, Oct. 23, from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its report during the weekend.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
