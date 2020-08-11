VALDOSTA — Another Lowndes County resident has lost her life to COVID-19.
An 80-year-old woman, who had been hospitalized, lost her life to the virus, according to the South Health District. Health officials did not know if she had underlying conditions Tuesday morning, according to the district.
The district reported 45 COVID-19-related deaths in Lowndes Tuesday.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 73 patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Thirty-six COVID-19 cases were added in Lowndes County Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has reported 3,229 cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported treating 62 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, according to its daily report.
After hovering at about 70 coronavirus patients for three weeks, the hospital has seen a slight decline in patients during the past week, according to its daily report.
So far, 149 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 21,976 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 476 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
