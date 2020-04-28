VALDOSTA – One more COVID-19 case was confirmed in Lowndes County Tuesday, according to the noon update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has 141 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the report.
In a new feature that started Monday, the GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Twenty-five Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, per the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Tuesday 12:30 p.m. daily report.
The hospital had discharged 37 COVID-19 patients and had 12 patients waiting for testing results, per the report.
Thirteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents; some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.