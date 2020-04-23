VALDOSTA – Lowndes added another case of COVID-19 overnight, according to the noon Thursday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The one additional case brings the county total to 123 cases, per the report.
A fourth Lowndes County resident died due to COVID-19, according to a 6 p.m. Wednesday statement from the South Health district.
Four-hundred-and-four tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Lowndes by the South Health District as of 9:40 a.m. Thursday, April 23, according to Kristin Patten, district public information officer.
Patten said the district offers free testing for the coronavirus in several locations around the county, and anyone interested in getting tested should call the South Health District for more information.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:05 p.m. Thursday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 34 COVID-19 patients and had five patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Thirteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents; some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
