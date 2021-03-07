VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added another nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday for the fourth day in a row, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,375, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health
Lowndes County has reported 128 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,480 antigen positive cases, with one less case than Saturday; health officials have said in past interviews that such discrepancies are often caused by human error in tabulating numbers.
The county reported 343 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its daily COVID-19 report since Friday.
SGMC has announced it is hosting a vaccination event for people in the educational workforce beginning March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to state officials.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 13, to provide convenience for educators at work during the week.
All eligible people can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
