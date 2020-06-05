VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw another large jump in COVID-19 cases overnight.
Twenty-nine additional coronavirus cases were reported in the county, according to the 3 p.m. Friday update of the Georgia Department of Public Heath daily status report.
Lowndes has had 385 cases of the coronavirus, according to the report. That's up from 356 cases Thursday.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. One more Lowndes resident has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 54 being hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
