VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday, reporting 7,913 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to state public health data.
Lowndes recorded five more confirmed cases since Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 145 for the second day in a row, data stated.
Lowndes has had 4,934 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its COVID-19 daily report Saturday.
