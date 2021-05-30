VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw a slight increase of five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, reporting 7,918 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 145, data stated.
Lowndes has had 4,932 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 daily report since Friday.
