Green COVID-19 virus image
File art

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw a slight increase of five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, reporting 7,918 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 145, data stated.

Lowndes has had 4,932 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, data stated.

South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 daily report since Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you