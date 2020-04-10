VALDOSTA – There are now 59 cases of the coronavirus in Lowndes County, according to the 7 p.m. Friday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status update.
The total represents an increase of three cases from the noon Friday update, per the report.
Reported by The Valdosta Daily Times earlier today, a second county resident died from the coronavirus Friday morning.
The patient was a 90-year-old woman with underlying medical issues, according to the South Health District.
The patient was hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center, according to a district statement released Friday afternoon.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.