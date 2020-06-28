VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added seven COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has reported a total of 1,136 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report. Lowndes has had a total of nine deaths since the start of the outbreak – five were reported in the past week.
Total COVID-19 cases in Lowndes have increased 370% since June 1, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Compared to testing data from the district, the June jump in cases remains disproportionally higher than the district's 243% hike in testing during the same period, indicating a possible higher rate of positive tests.
Despite continually rising case numbers, hospitalizations in Lowndes have only gone up 67%, a much smaller percentage than the new case rate.
The South Health District has performed 11,144 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the Sunday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Eighty-seven Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 25 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Sunday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 143 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Twenty-three SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
