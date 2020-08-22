VALDOSTA — Seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County reported 3,342 coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the GDPH report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 46 COVID-19 patients were being treated at the hospital Saturday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
So far, 169 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Fifty Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the South Health District.
The district has performed 24,389 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Saturday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 533 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had two patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Ninety-seven hospital patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
