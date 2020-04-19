VALDOSTA – Lowndes added six cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status noon Sunday report.
The county has 95 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of noon, per the report.
Lowndes still holds at three deaths due to the virus, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 29 COVID-19 patients and had four patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Ten SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. April 19.
