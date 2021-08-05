VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 59 virus cases Thursday, officially reporting 8,521 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, keeping the total amount of Lowndes deaths reported since the start of the pandemic to 151, according to the GDPH.
There have been 6,184 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center saw no changes in its patient count, reporting 72 COVID-19 positive patients within its care Thursday.
The hospital reported no new virus-related deaths, with the number staying at 298 since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has released 1,719 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 36,000 vaccinations, showing 36,469 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
The hospital is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at its Smith Northview Campus, 4280 North Valdosta Road.
Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of infection prevention, said the delta variant is here and is very transmissible.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes county is still only at 27% fully vaccinated," Rivera said. "With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall."
The vaccination is the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, Rivera said, so SGMC is encouraging everyone to get it to protect themselves and others.
