VALDOSTA — Lowndes County adds 52 more COVID-19 cases Monday and South Georgia Medical Center reports a death, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and the SGMC daily status report respectively.
Lowndes now reports 4,310 cases with 209 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll to be at 85.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 25 COVID-19 patients Monday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 714 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 19.
SGMC reports 150 patient deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
