VALDOSTA – Five more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday in Lowndes County, according to the 1 p.m update of the Georgia Department of Public Heath daily status report.
The county now has had 307 cases of the coronavirus, according to the report.
Lowndes has added 72 new COVID-19 cases since Memorial Day which is more than double the 33 new cases from the prior week, according to GDPH numbers from the VDT COVID-19 database.
Deaths in Lowndes have not risen in more than a month with the most recent confirmed local death April 23. Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
Testing in the South Health District remained unchanged Monday, performing 4,546 COVID-19 tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Monday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Three more Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 52 being hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating six confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Monday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 79 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fifteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
