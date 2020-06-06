VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw a jump of 47 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
Currently, there are 432 cases in Lowndes County, according to the 3 p.m. Saturday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
As of Friday, there were 385 cases, meaning the number spiked by 47.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. As of Saturday, 54 people in Lowndes County have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
