VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 46 more virus cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 4,888 COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This is the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county since the start of the pandemic, showing 46 more since Tuesday, the report read.
Lowndes still reports 93 COVID-19-related deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report shows the hospital is taking care of 25 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Nov. 18.
No patients are waiting for results, the report read, and 811 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 163 patient deaths since the start of the pandemic, three more since Tuesday.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
