VALDOSTA – Four more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lowndes County, according to the noon Tuesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county total now sits at 105 cases, reaching triple digits Monday evening, per the report.
Lowndes still holds at three deaths due to the virus, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 32 COVID-19 patients and had zero patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
11 SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 12:35 p.m. April 21.
