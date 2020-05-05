VALDOSTA — Four more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday evening in Lowndes County, according to the 7 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county has 166 cases, according to the report.
There is some positive momentum on the coronavirus testing front as tests in Georgia doubled in less than two weeks, according to data from the GDPH daily status report.
In the South Health District, free testing is now available in all 10 of its counties. Anyone interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can call the local health department or the South Health District COVID-19 Hotline at (844) 955-1499 to be screened and to schedule an appointment, according to a health department statement released Tuesday.
Testing is by appointment only and is available in Lowndes County 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Thirty-one Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.