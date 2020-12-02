VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,279 cases and 94 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 29 COVID-19 positive inpatients, according to its daily report Dec. 2.
SGMC currently has zero inpatients waiting for results and has discharged 865 inpatients.
The hospital now reports 173 deaths at its facility, one more from Tuesday. Not all of the deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
