VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing to 4,739 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The confirmed number of local deaths stands at 91 among Lowndes County residents, the report stated.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report shows the hospital is taking care of 22 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Nov. 12.
No patients are waiting for results, the report read, and 793 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC now reports 159 patient deaths, one more from Wednesday.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
