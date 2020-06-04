VALDOSTA – Lowndes County saw its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period Thursday.
Thirty additional coronavirus cases were reported in the county, according to the 3 p.m. Thursday update of the Georgia Department of Public Heath daily status report.
Lowndes has had 356 cases of the coronavirus, according to the report.
The 30-case increase is the largest single-day increase, topping a 22-case bump May 29, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 5,365 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Thursday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Three more Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 53 being hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating six confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Thursday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 79 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
