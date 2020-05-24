VALDOSTA – Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lowndes County Sunday, according to the 1 p.m update of the Georgia Department of Public Heath daily status report.
The county now has had 235 cases, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The district has performed 3,842 COVID-19 tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Sunday update of the district COVID-19 website
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Forty-four Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating eight confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Sunday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 66 COVID-19 patients and had four patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fifteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
