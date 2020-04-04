VALDOSTA - Lowndes County now sits at 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
In the past 48 hours, the county has jumped from 25 to 35 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the report.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 22 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged eight COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC report updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.