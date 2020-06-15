VALDOSTA – Local bowlers found out Monday morning they would have to take a 14-day hiatus from the lanes.
Jac's Bowling Lanes announced on Facebook it would shut down for two weeks to quarantine because of a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 was "on the premises in the last week."
Lowndes County has experienced a leap in cases in June, doubling since the beginning of the month.
On Monday, Lowndes added 27 more cases of COVID-19, totaling 651 cases reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
In the past four weeks, the average number of new cases in Lowndes has continued to increase from 2.3 per day five weeks ago to 28.6 a day last week, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Dr. William Grow, South Health District director, explained last week that the surge in cases is due to increased testing and fewer people following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
In Lanier County, COVID-19 cases nearly tripled from Friday to Saturday after some migrant farmworkers tested positive for the virus.
Back in Lowndes, coronavirus deaths in the county have not increased in nearly two months as four residents have died since the outbreak started, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 7,306 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Monday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Sixty-five Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Monday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 96 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
This story was updated at 10:24 p.m. June 15.
