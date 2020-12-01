VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,241 cases and 94 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 26 COVID-19 positive inpatients, according to its daily report on Nov. 31.
SGMC currently has zero inpatients waiting for results and has discharged 862 inpatients.
The hospital still reports 172 deaths at its facility. Not all of the deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
