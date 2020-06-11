VALDOSTA – A day after Lowndes County broke 500 COVID-19 cases, 26 more cases were added in the county, according to the Thursday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county has had 531 coronavirus cases and cases have doubled in Lowndes during the past two weeks, according to the report.
In the past week, 175 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lowndes, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 6,771 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Thursday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Sixty-one Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Thursday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 92 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.