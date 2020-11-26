VALDOSTA – Lowndes County's COVID-19 case count rose to 5,140 Thursday, adding 25 new cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county death toll remained at 94, the report read.
South Georgia Medical Center did not release a new report for Thursday, Nov. 26.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
