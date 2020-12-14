VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases again Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise locally and across the state.
Lowndes County has reported 5,647 cases and 97 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center has 49 inpatients with a positive COVID-19 result as of Dec. 14.
Zero inpatients are waiting for test results and the hospital has discharged 926 inpatients since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 181 inpatients have died as a result of COVID-19. Not all of the virus-related deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
