VALDOSTA – Lowndes County's COVID-19 case count pushed to 4,945 Friday, adding 24 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county death toll remained at 94, the report read.
South Georgia Medical Center's daily status report shows the hospital is taking care of 24 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Nov. 20.
No patients are waiting for results, the report read, and 820 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 164 patient deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The state of Georgia has now seen 8,591 deaths and 399,410 cases, as both cases and deaths continue to increase across the state.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
