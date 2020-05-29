VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 22 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the 1 p.m update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county total is now 295 cases, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Forty-nine Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating seven confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Friday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 75 COVID-19 patients and had four patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fifteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
