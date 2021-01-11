VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 22 new COVID-19 cases and South Georgia Medical center reports a death Monday.
Lowndes has reported 6,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,890 antigen positive cases – 20 more cases than the Sunday report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes still reports 102 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC reported 83 virus-related patients in the hospital Monday. The hospital reports 1,155 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 218 deaths, one more from Sunday. SGMC patients are not all Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reports 1,319 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
