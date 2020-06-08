VALDOSTA – Twenty more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday in Lowndes County, according to the daily update of the Georgia Department of Public Health status report.
The county has had 461 coronavirus cases, according to the report.
Since June 1, COVID-19 cases in Lowndes grew 34% confirming 159 additional cases, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database. That swell is more than double the increase in new cases of the week prior.
Increasing the total of county cases by a third in a week can be attributed to two main factors: increased local testing and decreased mask wearing and social distancing, said Kristin Patten, South Health District public information officer. The district tested nearly 1,300 Lowndes residents during the past week, according to the district COVID-19 report.
As businesses continue to reopen, Patten emphasized the importance of continuing to wear a mask, social distancing from others and sanitizing frequently.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 5,876 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the Monday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Three more Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 54 being hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.