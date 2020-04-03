VALDOSTA – There are 28 cases of COVID-19 in Lowndes County as of noon Friday.
An increase of two cases from the 7 p.m. Thursday update, the county now has recorded 28 cases in total, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Only one previously reported Lowndes death has been due to COVID-19, according to the report.
Also, there were 18 patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus being treated at South Georgia Medical Center as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, per the SGMC daily COVID-19 report.
Eight SGMC patients with COVID-19 had been discharged and 10 patients were waiting on testing results as of the same time, according to the report.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC report updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
This story was updated at 12:34 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.