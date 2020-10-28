VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 18 more COVID-19 cases and South Georgia Medical Center reports two deaths Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and SGMC daily status reports respectively.
Lowndes reports 4,475 cases with 215 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll to be at 85.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 20 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 745 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 28.
SGMC reports 155 patient deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
