VALDOSTA — Seventeen more cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,276 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the number of COVID-19 patients dropped to 35 Tuesday, down from 71 coronavirus patients eight days ago, according to the hospital's daily status report.
Eighty-nine hospital patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
So far, 159 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Fifty Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The South Health District has performed 23,342 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 522 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
