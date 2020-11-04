VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reports 17 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The DPH reports Lowndes County with 4,562 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll at 89, since the pandemic began.
Lowndes reports 222 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 21 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 765 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and one patient was awaiting testing results, according to the SGMC report Nov. 4.
SGMC reports 157 patient deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
