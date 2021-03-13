VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has added 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Thursday, according to public health officials on Saturday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health delayed the release of its virus data Friday.
There were 7,422 confirmed cases, according to the GDPH's Saturday report.
There have been 129 confirmed virus-related deaths in Lowndes since the start of the pandemic, the report stated.
Antigen positive cases totaled 4,545 while probable related deaths stood at 61 for the county, the report stated.
South Georgia Medical Center data was not updated Saturday afternoon.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
