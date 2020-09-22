VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has reported 3,828 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
Seventy-six Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, which has remained unchanged during the last several days, according to the GDPH report.
So far, 194 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 28 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 636 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 137 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
