VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,215 cases and 94 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 25 COVID-19 positive inpatients, according to its daily report on Nov. 30.
SGMC currently has zero inpatients waiting for results and has discharged 861 inpatients.
The hospital has reported 172 deaths at its facility, five more than its last update on Nov. 25. Not all of the deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
