VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 10 more COVID-19 cases to the tally Wednesday, according to the 1 p.m update of the Georgia Department of Public Heath daily status report.
The county total is now 262 cases, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
The district has performed 4,048 COVID-19 tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Wednesday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Forty-six Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Wednesday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 68 COVID-19 patients and had two patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fifteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
